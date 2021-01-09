For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
