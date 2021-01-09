 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

