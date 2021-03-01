 Skip to main content
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Scottsbluff area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

