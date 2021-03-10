Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Windy with rain showers early, mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Scottsbluff tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.