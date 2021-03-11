Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
