Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.