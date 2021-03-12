This evening in Scottsbluff: Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
