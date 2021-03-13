Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 6:00 AM MDT. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
