Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 6:00 AM MDT. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

