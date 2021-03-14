 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Scottsbluff, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 6:00 AM MDT. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News