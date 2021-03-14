Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Scottsbluff, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 6:00 AM MDT. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.