 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News