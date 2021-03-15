Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Scottsbluff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.