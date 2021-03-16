 Skip to main content
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: Snow showers. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Scottsbluff Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM MDT. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

