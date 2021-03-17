 Skip to main content
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening's outlook for Scottsbluff: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Wednesday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

