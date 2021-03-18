 Skip to main content
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Scottsbluff area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

