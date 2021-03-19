This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Scottsbluff area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
