Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: A clear sky. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Scottsbluff temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

Local Weather

