Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Scottsbluff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

