Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Sunday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
