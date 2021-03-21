 Skip to main content
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Scottsbluff Sunday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

