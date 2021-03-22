Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Scottsbluff tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
