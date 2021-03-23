 Skip to main content
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.

