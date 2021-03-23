For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
