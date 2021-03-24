Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Scottsbluff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.