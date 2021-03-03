For the drive home in Scottsbluff: A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Scottsbluff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
