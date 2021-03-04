 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starherald.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News