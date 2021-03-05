Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Scottsbluff area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.