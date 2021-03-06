 Skip to main content
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Scottsbluff community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

