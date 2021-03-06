This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Scottsbluff community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on starherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
