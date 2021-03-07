 Skip to main content
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.

