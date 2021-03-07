Tonight's weather conditions in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Scottsbluff people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
