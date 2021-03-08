Scottsbluff's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Scottsbluff area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit starherald.com.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
