This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Scottsbluff area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff
