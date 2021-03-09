Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Scottsbluff

This evening in Scottsbluff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Scottsbluff area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Scottsbluff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Visit starherald.com for more weather updates.