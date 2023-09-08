The USA Cycling Gravel National Championship will be in Gering this weekend.

According to a schedule released, activities will begin Friday, Sept. 8.

An expo is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center parking lot, located at 10th Street and N Street.

During the expo, at 12 p.m., a High Noon Pedal Tractor Time Trial is planned. At 5 p.m., people can participate in free yoga in the plaza.

People are encouraged to ride their bikes or walk to the downtown Gering area to enjoy the expo and its events. People are reminded that street closures will begin in the downtown area on Thursday morning. Information on those closures, including maps, is available here.

Vendors will be showcasing everything from cycles to Nebraska trip destinations. Food and beverage trucks will also be on site.

A showing of the film, "The Engine Inside," is planned at 7 p.m. at the Midwest Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

On race day, Sept. 9, events will begin early.

The race start and finish line will be on 10th Street, in the block between N and O Streets. Activities will take place in downtown Gering, the Geirng Civic Plaza and the Gering Civic Center parking lot.

The national anthem, being sung by Tim Hebbert, will kick off the day at 6:25 a.m.

Race start, with the Black Powder Reenactors doing the starting gun, will be at 6:30 p.m.

Race starts by class are as follows: 6:30 a.m., male elite/open, 131.4 miles; 6:45 a.m., female elite/open, 131.4 miles; 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., 52.6, 88.0, 24.8 and adventure ride waves leave the starting line. The first pro rider is anticipated to cross the finish line from 12 to 12:30 p.m. At 1 p.m., awards ceremonies will begin in the Gering Civic Plaza, for the 24.8, 52.6 courses. The award ceremonies for the 88.0 and 131.4 courses is planned for 5 p.m. in the Gering Civic Plaza.

Activities throughout the day include the airing of the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game downtown at The Union Bar. Games and food trucks will be in the Gering civic Plaza from 12 to 6 p.m. Area bands will also perform live entertainment on the stage throughout the afternoon.

After 5 p.m., post event celebrations are planned at The Union Bar & Grill, with Loaded Dice taking the stage at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge for the post event celebration.