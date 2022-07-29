 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wells honored

Wendy Wells, BS, BSN, MSN, RN of Scottsbluff has earned the Certified Wellness Practitioner (CWP) designation from the National Wellness Institute (NWI). Certified Wellness Practitioners demonstrate their commitment to continuing education to maintain competence in the field, which includes nutrition, fitness, stress management, behavior change techniques, and program management. Wells has had over 20 years of experience in health promotion and wellness. She is employed as a nursing instructor with the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing- West Nebraska Division in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

