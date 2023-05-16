West Nebraska Blood Center and the Regional West Laboratory Patient Service Center are moving their operations back to Regional West Medical Center, on Monday, May 22.

After seeing donors at the 313 W. 38th St. location since 2021, West Nebraska Blood Center is returning to its original location at Regional West Medical Center to provide access for donors to have the best customer experience. The last day of donor donation collections at the 313 W. 38th St. location will be Wednesday, May 17.

“We are excited to return to our original location on Regional West’s main campus to continue providing service to our blood and platelet donors,” Kelly Ramirez, HT (ASCP), Regional West Laboratory director, said.

West Nebraska Blood Center encourages blood and platelet donations this spring from both new and previous donors.

“Blood donation is a free gift that only takes a little bit of your time, but it is a critical resource for patients in need,” Ramirez said.

The blood donation process usually takes less than one hour. Donors will complete a donor registration form, health history, and mini-physical (i.e., temperature, blood pressure, and pulse). It is helpful to eat and drink plenty of fluids before donating blood. The blood collection takes approximately eight to 10 minutes, after which donors are given juice and a cookie.

The platelet donation process can take between one to two and a half hours. Donating blood or platelets is a simple and safe process. Donors must be in good health, be 17 years of age or older, and weigh more than 115 pounds. Platelet donors cannot take aspirin within 48 hours a donation.

Walk-ins to donate blood or platelets are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment or to learn more, call 308-630-2477.