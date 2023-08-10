WESTCO and the Land O’ Lakes Foundation continued their support of local food pantries with a $10,000 donation to the Hemingford Food Pantry. The contribution was made possible by the Land O’ Lakes Foundation’s Member Coop Match Program, Feeding Our Communities, which focuses specifically on helping alleviate hunger in rural America.

The Member Co-op Match Program matches dollar-for-dollar the cash donation of member cooperatives, thus doubling the funds available for hometown projects and programs.

“As a part of our commitment to rural communities where Land O’Lakes, Inc. members, employees, and facilities are located, Land O’Lakes Foundation is pleased to match donations by member cooperatives which help enhance the quality of life in their local communities,” said Morgan Kinross-Wright, Executive Director for the Land O’Lakes Foundation.

WESTCO General Manager David Briggs added, “WESTCO is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Land O’ Lakes once again in supporting our local food pantries. The Hemingford Food Pantry continues to provide an important service to Hemingford and the surrounding area.”