Bryce Peterson’s singled home Shintaro Inoue to give the Western Nebraska Community College baseball team a 6-5 walk-off win over Trinidad State College in extra innings Friday afternoon.

The win came in the second game of a doubleheader at Cleveland Field and ended the Cougars 19-game losing skid.

WNCC is back in action Wednesday when they travel to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, for a doubleheader.

“This win is huge,” Peterson said. “We are right there. We have a lot of things to work on but we are going in the right direction.”

Trinidad won the opening game 19-2, scoring 16 runs over the first two innings.

WNCC scored three runs in the seventh inning of the second game to tie the contest at 4-4. Peterson said his winning base hit was set up by what the other hitters did.

“It was awesome. It was good to turn things around and I couldn’t have done it without Shintaro,” he said.

That second game was a battle from the start.

Trinidad opened the scoring with two runs in the second, but WNCC’s Jacob Jackson sliced the deficit in half with a solo home run.

Trinidad went up 3-1 with a single run in the third and added another one in the sixth.

WNCC entered the seventh inning down to its final three outs. That was when the magic came. WNCC loaded the bases on three straight walks to spark the rally.

Ethan Johnson scored on an error while Eli Hernandez and Joseph Toubeaux each score on passed balls to tie the game.

Both teams came up empty in the eighth inning. The ninth saw Trinidad State plate a run on a passed ball to take a 5-4 lead.

WNCC came right back as Roangeraud Fraai was hit by a pitch and came in to score on a Inoue triple to tie the game.

Peterson than stepped to the plate with no outs and the freshman took the first pitch and drove a line drive to centerfield to score the winning run. Peterson was then mobbed by his teammates at second base with the game-winning hit.

WNCC had six hits in the contest. Peterson and Inoue each had two hits. Inoue had a triple and scored a run. Peterson had two singles.

WNCC finished with eight hits in the opener compared to 18 for Trinidad. Peterson led the team at the plate with two singles and a run scored. Isaac Smith also had two singles in the loss.