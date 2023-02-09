The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team is out to repeat what the squad accomplished two years ago — a Region IX championship.

WNCC begins the season this weekend against New Mexico Military Institute in a pair of road doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday. Cougars coach Mike Jones, who is in his 23rd season, said the team is looking forward to get the season started.

“Right now it is a very good group of guys,” Jones aid. “We have been trying to get work down here in the wintertime and it has been a rough winter on us so far, but their attitudes are pretty good so we are looking forward to the season.”

The Cougars posted a 21-33 mark last year and lost in the first-round of the playoffs to Trinidad State College. That came the season after the Cougars topped Southeast Community College 4-3 for the region title.

When the Cougars play this weekend, it will be the first time the team has been on a baseball field since November because of the snowy conditions that the area has experienced since December. Jones said his team has been trying to throw outside in cleared parking lots.

“We haven’t gotten on the field at all,” Jones said. “We tried to play catch in some open lots here and there. This has been the most difficult winter since I have been here. But we make it work and eventually it will all melt and it will be great and spring will show up at some point. We just need to stay focused on what we can control.”

Jones said New Mexico Military and Barton, who the Cougars play in two weeks, will be tests for his team. New Mexico Military is 8-0 on the season as they topped two Region IX teams the past two weekends. NMMI defeated Trinidad State in four games over Jan. 28-29. Last weekend, New Mexico Military bettered Otero College in four straight by scores of 16-10, 12-2, 23-11, and 14-8.

Jones said the pitching staff should be a strength this season with four returning pitchers from a year ago. He also said the offense will be scoring some runs, but it might not be in the form of home runs, but a lot of doubles and base hits.

“This team is a good mix of talented players,” Jones said. “I think our depth in our pitching staff is a strength for us. You are going to find, offensively, we will be able to score some runs. It won’t be necessarily a home run hitting team as much as a team that will hit a lot of doubles.

The four returning pitchers are Grant DeClue of Littleton, Colorado, Wyatt Zsidisin of Longmont, Colorado, Thibault Mercadier of Rouen, France, and Archer Blumenschein of Sherwood Park, Alberta Canada.

The position players also have a lot of returners. WNCC returns six players that saw at bats a season ago. The list includes one of the players in Region IX a year ago in Eli Hernandez, a 6-foot-1 infielder, outfielder, and pitcher from Ontario, California.