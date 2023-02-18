Scottsbluff’s Yara Garcia finished with 22 points including four 3-pointers on Saturday as the Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team earned a 73-54 win over McCook Community College

It was the Cougars' 20th win of the season and witih it, the team locked up the South sub-region. WNCC will host the Region IX tournament.

The WNCC men remained in the driver's seat to get the second seed in sub-region with a 73-67 win over McCook.

“(Hosting regionals) is sweet," Garcia said. "Being here for the last three years, we didn’t get to host my freshman year. So, being able to do that is a testament of all the hard work that you put in our program. As for 20 wins in the season, I think it is intensity in practice and holding each other accountable and understanding. The potential that we do have is translating to our performance.”

WNCC trailed once, at 2-0, and were tied just twice, 6-6 and 10-10.

"We trusted each other offensively and defensively,” Garcia said. “Defense is what is going to win our games. We have been applying what we have been doing in practice into our games.”

Garcia had 22 points followed by 18 by Jayla Owen and then several players from eight to five points.

WNCC shot 41% from the field and were 10-of-22 from behind the arc.

“It is real important (to have a variety of scorers)," Garcia said. "We have a lot of trust with each other and have confidence not only with ourselves, but in our teammates that they are going to step up and hit big shots."

Men's game

WNCC 73, McCook 67: The Cougars' Biko Johnson had 26 points to lead a trio of players in double figures.

Zach O'Callaghan and Carl Thorpe added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Cougars improved to 15-12 overall and 6-4 in sub-region play, a full game ahead of McCook.

"That is all you can ask for, a chance," Cougars men's coach Billy Engel said. "What a better destiny to control our own destiny for second place. We said early (in conference play), 'Guys, we still control our own destiny if we win the games we are supposed to win and we protect home court.' So, it was a great job tonight staying together and coming up with a big one."

WNCC shot just 30% from the field in the first, but heated up to 48% in the second half. WNCC hit 7-of-18 3-pointer attempts and went 14-of-19 from the free-throw line.

Women's game

McCook (54):

Tatyana Walrond 1, Jalexa Williams 2, Vanessa Jurewicz 19, Noa Iglesias Chorda 3, Natalie Harmata 3, Valentina Monzo 7, Taryn Lindsey 12, Rebecca Dunn 3, Gemma Gruettner Bacoul 2, Itziar Aransay Badia 2.

WNCC (73):

Mackenzie Joseph 8, Bre Fowler 6, Ola Duda 2, Jayla Owen 18, Rashaan Smith 7, Faith Walker 5, Yara Garcia 22, Shiho Isono 5.

Men's game

McCook (67):

Martel Evans 19, Madit Lueeth 18, Zeki Cavli 6, Simon Akena 7, Jah-Keish Demby 2, William Humer 3, Noah Boyed 12.

WNCC (73):

Dimitrije Nikolic 4, Biko Johnson 26, Carl Thorpe 10, Stephen Ovia 4, Daniel Bula 7, Enzo Clouvel-Urie 5, Maurice Walker 5, Zach O’Callaghan 12.