ODESSA, Texas — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team tested Odessa College, a preseason No. 3-ranked team, in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Cougars pitchers Avery Fox and Caley Leslie combined a one-hitter after Odessa won the opened 12-4. But WNCC was held to two hits in the 3-0 loss.

WNCC’s lone hits were singles by Victoria Wharton and DemiRae Woolsey, while Odessa’s lone hit was a 2-run home run in the third inning for the 2-0 lead.

Fox went the first four innings for the Cougars in facing 14 batters in allowing one hit and striking out one with one walk. Leslie tossed the final two innings in not allowing a hit and striking out two while giving up just one run.

Odessa’s pitcher Emily Brouse allowed just two hits, walking two, and striking out 13.

Trailing 2-0, WNCC got their first hit in the top of fourth on a Wharton single. The Cougars then put together a threat in the sixth. With two outs, Chloe Cronquist walked and DemiRae Woolsey singled to load the bases.

But WNCC couldn’t get a run in.

Odessa scored three runs in the opening inning of the first game and one in the third to go up 4-0.

WNCC added a single run in the fourth as Gox scored with Krueger getting the RBI make it 4-1.

Odessa added two more in the fourth for a 6-1 lead. WNCC made a huge comeback in the fifth as Cronquist and Sianna Lewis reached base and then Fox hit a 3-run home run, her first of the season, to make it 6-4.

Odessa added three more runs in the fifth and sixth.

Fox led the team with a 1-for-1 offensive attack with a home run and two runs scored and three RBIs. Cronquist also had two hits with a run scored.

College baseball

GREAT BEND, Kan. - Western Nebraska CC dropped a doubleheader against Barton Community College on Sunday.

Scores were 4-3 and 11-1.

The Cougars had a 2-1 lead in the third inning of the opened. But Barton tied the game with a run in the fifth and then added two in the sixth. The Cougars scored a run in the seventh and had runners on the corner with one out but couldn't get the tying run in.

WNCC had five hits in the game.

The Cougars tied the game with a run in the second but Barton took control from there with two runs in the bottom half of the fram and three in the fourth.

Men's college basketball

Chadron State College's nine-game winning streak ended Saturday night as Colorado Mines edged the Eagles 78-74.

There were five ties and nine lead changes and the Orediggers took the lead for good at 59-57 on a pair of free throws by Brendan Sullivan with 7 minutes, 14 seconds left in regulation.

Josh Robinson led the Eagles with a career-high 31 points as he was 13-of-17 from the field. He also had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Women's college basketball

Shay Powers had a team-high 23 points as Chadron State fell to the Colorado School of Mines on Saturday.

The score was 100-62.

Samivah Worrell added nine points for the Eagles, and Allison Olsen and Kadyn Comer both chipped in with eight points.