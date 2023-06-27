TUESDAY

June 27, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Superman & Lois

The CW, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The last episode of Season 3 about this dynamic superhero family, titled "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger," airs tonight, when all of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, and Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) makes his move.

Daughter of the Bride

FOX, 7 p.m.

In this romantic comedy film, Diane (Marcia Gay Harden) and Kate (Halston Sage) are mother and daughter, but more than that, they are close friends. That seeming closeness is shaken when Diane reveals her engagement to a mystery man, a blockbuster announcement that will upset the balance that exists. Aidan Quinn also stars.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m.

The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing one lucky act to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote.

Gotham Knights

The CW, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The last episode of the first season of this show about Bruce Wayne's adopted son and the children of Batman's enemies forming an alliance known as the Gotham Knights airs tonight when Harvey (Misha Collins) is faced with an impossible decision that could have devastating consequences.

American Experience

PBS, 8 p.m.

This moving film, "Casa Susanna," looks back at the hideaway in the Catskills region of New York where, in the 1950s and 1960s, an underground network of transgender men and women, and cross-dressing men, found freedom, acceptance and a refuge from persecution during an era when laws criminalizing cross-dressing were common across the United States.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge

NBC, 9 p.m.

Hot Wheels superfans Caroline Johnson and Angela Arnold face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories, interests and pop-culture touchstones. Joel McHale serves as guest judge.