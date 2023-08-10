WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) is reminding potential clients that the program isn’t just about cheese and bread. It’s about so much more.

In a press release, WIC program staff advised that the local program is here to help provide nutritional foods for your family during tough financial times.

WIC provides supplemental foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding education, and community support for income-eligible women/teens who are pregnant or postpartum, infants and children up to age 5. WIC is known for being the most cost successful and cost-effective public health nutrition program across the United States. WIC follows USDA guidelines, as it is run by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the USDA.

WIC serves more than half of all infants born in the United States.

To receive Nebraska WIC assistance, participants must:

Live in Nebraska (if you aren’t in Nebraska, please reach out to the state you live in. WIC is available in all 50 states.). To find a clinic near you, go to www.signupwic.com.

Be a pregnant woman/teen, postpartum and breastfeeding (up to 1 year postpartum), postpartum and not breastfeeding (up to 6 months postpartum).

Be an infant or a child under the age of 5.

Be income eligible (If you receive Medicaid, SNAP, ADC, or Kid’s Connection, you will automatically qualify.)

Additional household and income guidelines can be found at: dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/WIC.aspx

WIC offers support to anyone who has custody of a child: mothers, fathers, grandparents, foster parents, stepparents, and guardians.

Counties covered by the WIC program at Community Action Health Center (CAPWN) are: Scotts Bluff, Morrill, Banner, Kimball, Cheyenne, Deuel, and Garden counties. WIC staff go to remote clinics every Tuesday of the month: first Tuesday, Kimball; second Tuesday, Sidney; third Tuesday, Bridgeport; and fourth Tuesday in Oshkosh.

The public is invited to come see WIC’s newly remodeled office at 975 Crescent Drive Gering. For scheduling an appointment, call 308-633-2772.