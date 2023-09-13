Firefighters from multiple agencies are gearing up for the Western Nebraska Engine Academy, which includes training exercises at Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area in the Wildcat Hills near Gering on Sept. 15-17.

Chris Becker, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife biologist, said hunters and others should be aware that burning will occur at various locations on the property and should take the event into consideration if they plan to visit the wildlife area this weekend.

Becker said the annual event readies personnel for fighting fire while providing the benefits of prescribed burning. Land managers in western Nebraska often use prescribed burning to improve diversity of desirable plants and lessen the risk of catastrophic wildfire.

More information about the academy may be obtained by contacting the Gering Fire Department at firedept@gering.org or 308-436-2441.