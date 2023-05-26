Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Wildfire Recovery Field Tour hosted by the Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD), ENVU, and The Platte River Basin Environments (PRBE) will be held Friday, June 9.

The field tour will visit two locations that experienced wildfires during the summer of 2021 and 2022. The first tour will begin at 9 a.m. at the Platte River Basin Environments Carter Canyon property. The second tour will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Don Lease property near Redington. At each tour stop, there will be discussions on wildfire and rangelands, cheatgrass management, and rangeland management.

Speakers include:

— Mitch Stephenson and Aaron Berger, UNL, welcome, and opening on wildfire recovery on rangelands

— Georgette Jordening, NRCS, opportunities to improve recovery following wildfire

— Todd Filipi, NPNRD, reseeding fire lines

— Derek Sebastian, ENVU, new herbicide options for cheatgrass on rangelands

The tour is free, and registration is appreciated by calling 308-632-1230. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

Directions to the first tour at 9 a.m. - PRBE Carter Canyon property:

Starting from Gering on Hwy 71, turn West on Carter Canyon Road, then North onto County Road 15 to Robidoux Road, follow Robidoux, and it will turn into Summit Road follow the road to the site.

Directions to the first tour at 11:30 a.m. - Don Lease property:

Starting from Gering on Hwy 71 south to Hwy 88, then go East to Road 73, then South about 3 miles to the site.