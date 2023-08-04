Businesses in Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Gering and Morrill participated in the “Downtown Window Decorating” Contest to commemorate Old West Balloon Fest 2023.

Judges were picked from a neighboring county to judge the windows and displays. They went to each participating business storefronts in the communities to judge on Thursday.

Winners of the Window Decorating Contest announced in the three (3) juried categories: J-e Double N’s Bleachy Boutique (Scottsbluff) -Best Host Community Theme; Powerhouse Social (Scottsbluff) –Best Creative Display; Platte Valley Bank (Gering) - Best use of color; Subway (Scottsbluff) - Honorable Mention

Prizes will be delivered to the winning businesses on Tuesday afternoon; window contest winners will be featured in a congratulatory ad in the Star Herald newspaper.

The winner in each category will receive a ribbon to display in their business.

Over the next week, residents and visitors are encouraged to tour the downtown areas of Mitchell, Morrill, Gering and Scottsbluff to view the numerous windows displays and congratulate the winners and all participating businesses in the contest.