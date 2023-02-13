ROSWELL, N.M. — Western Nebraska Community College baseball team handed New Mexico Military Institute its first loss of the season asr the Cougars baseball team split a doubleheader Sunday afternoon in Roswell, New Mexico.

The Cougars dropped the opener 10-0 in six innings and then rebounded for a 11-8 victory in the second game.

The Cougars rallied from a 4-1 deficit behind Roangeraud Fraai and Hunter McCollum, who had four- and three-hits respectively.

The Broncos went up 4-1 with three runs in the second inning but the Cougars’ bats stayed hot as they scored twice in the third to cut the deficit to 4-3. Bryce Peterson led off by reaching on an error followed by a Drew Book single. With two outs, Jackson tripled home both runs.

WNCC took the lead in the top of the fifth with two more runs. McCollum singled and scored on a Fraai triple. Fraai came in to score on a Jackson groundout for the 5-4 lead. That lead was short-lived as NMMI added two in the bottom of the frame for a 6-5 lead.

WNCC scored three times in the sixth, all with two outs. With two on, McCollum doubles in two runs and then McCollum scored on a Fraai single for the 8-6 lead.

WNCC added two more runs in the seventh. With two outs in the inning, Isaac Smith tripled in Jackson and Dylan Harris. WNCC added another run in the eighth as Fraai had a 2-out single to score McCollum.

WNCC was led at the plate by Fraai, who went 4-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. McCollum went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs, and three runs scored. Jacob Jackson finished with a triple and four RBIs.

Valentin Blanc picked up the win on the mound, going two innings while allowing five hits, four runs. Bryce Peterson earned the save, going two innings in striking out four.

The first game was also a good one for the first three innings. WNCC pitcher started strong in tossing three shutout innings. It was the fourth inning that the Broncos bats got to Brandon with three runs

New Mexico Military would add four in the fifth and three in the sixth for the 10-0 win in six innings.

WNCC finished with six hits. Eli Hernandez led the way with a 3-for-3 performance while Bryce Peterson had two singles.

Men's basketball

Chadron State 89, CSU Pueblo 85: Marcus Jefferson made four free throws over the final four seconds in overtime to give the Eagles the win on Saturday night.

Bryce Latimer had a game-high 32 points for Chadron State (16-8, 13-5 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference). Isaiah Wyatt and Marcus Jefferson added 19 and 16 points, respectively, Josh Robinson had a team-high 13 rebounds for the Eagles to go along with nine points.

Women's basketball

CSU Pueblo 62, Chadron State 50: The Eagles (12-12, 9-9 RMAC) were outscored 23-9 in the third quarter to fall in the road matchup Saturday.

Chadron State had seven turnovers and missed eight shots during a seven-minute drought in the quarter.

Samiyah Worrell had a game-high 18 points and Claudia Dollinger added seven points.