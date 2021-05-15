WNCC comes back to down Lamar 12-10

“I did get the save. It is a big ballpark so you can really pitch to contact,” he said. “Coach Mike Jones made sure I knew that and that’s what I did. I got two routine fly our plays. For the last hitter, our right-fielder Joey Olson made an amazing diving catch to end the game. I relied on our defense and they came through.”

WNCC led just once before the ninth inning. Lamar scored three times in the first to grab a 3-0 lead before WNCC came back to score four in the second to lead 4-3.

WNCC finished with 12 hits in the contest. McCafferty led the way with three singles with a run scored and an RBI. Jones, Orozco, Olson, and Alcantara each had two hits. Olson had a double with two runs scored and an RBI, while Jones had a double, triple, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Orozco had two RBIs and a run scored with a double.

WNCC used three pitchers in the contest. Trent Richter started and went three innings in allowing four hits and five runs while striking out one. Dawson Hurford followed in going five innings to get the win. Hurford gave up 10 hits and five runs while striking out three. Vanthillo got the save in facing just three batters and delivering just seven pitches.