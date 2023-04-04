George McNulty, the first candidate to become Western Nebraska Community College president, was featured at an open forum on the college’s Scottsbluff campus Monday evening.

McNulty currently serves as president of Gogebic Community College in rural Michigan. He holds a Ph.D. in educational leadership and M.A. in counseling and educational psychology from the University of Nevada, Reno.

McNulty has also served as vice president of student affairs at Colby Community College in Kansas and interim director of financial assistance at Western Nevada College. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1996 and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

In his opening statement to the forum attendees, McNulty focused on his commitment to the concept of community college, referencing his own experience as a community college graduate who could not have achieved any level of success without the specialized experience that such institutions provide.

“I spent my early years in education at the community college as a student,” said McNulty. “I couldn’t be where I am today without it. I was a student — like many of our students — that needed a lot of help to get where I am now. I was very underprepared, and a community college helped give me confidence.”

WNCC faculty, staff, and community members then asked McNulty questions on a variety of topics, the answers to many of which are summarized below.

Why WNCC and why now?

McNulty said WNCC is a school that has been on his radar for many years, and it seemed to be a good fit from his perspective due to his own experiences in the overlapping areas of rural environments and community colleges.

“I’ve been in a rural environment for 10 years, starting at Colby and now at Gogebic,” he explained. “I’ve lived in very large places and very small places, and gradually throughout my career if you look at my resume, you’ll see a trend toward a rural environment. That is purposeful, and that is why I applied here.”

As for the time element, McNulty said that he’d determined that the time for a change had come, despite his four year-tenure at Gogebic being shorter than he had originally intended.

“I’m really looking for a place where our children can finish out school, and I found that the personal and professional fit will be better elsewhere, and that’s a fact of life,” he said. “I certainly did not enter the presidency where I am now thinking it would be short-term. Four years to me is a bit short-term, even though it is the average administrator lifespan nowadays at the community college. That wasn’t my intention, but things change, so it’s time to move on.”

Do you consider yourself an internal or external president and why?

McNulty said that this dichotomy was a balancing act, and that it was necessary to have a strong presence both on the campus and in the community. He described the development of external relationships as crucial, but said seeking them could not be done at the expense of students and other internal parties.

“As a president, it’s important to be connected to the external environment, but not at the expense of not attending to internal needs,” he said. “If you’re going to be successful, you have to have a strong culture that’s going to move forward.”

In order to achieve the balance between the two, McNulty said, he prioritizes caring about people — both collectively and individually — which he considers a strength.

“It’s important for me to have strong relations,” he explained. “I think you can establish that through the mindset of caring about people. I don’t think caring about people is a weakness, I think it’s a strength. That’s one of the values that I’m looking for. Caring about people, about each other, helps move work forward and move the college forward.”

What strategies would you use to increase nontraditional student enrollment?

McNulty spoke on this subject from the perspective of one who has been involved with community colleges for many years, stating that the decline in nontraditional student enrollment is a longtime trend, and that he believes the most likely reason is that institutions are not properly serving that population.

“I’ve asked myself this question over and over throughout the years. If you look at it from a philosophical perspective, it didn’t happen overnight. What I see is not serving that portion of the population adequately, to be frank,” he said.

He went on to say that increasing enrollment of nontraditional students would require prioritizing that area and really paying attention to the needs of the community. Specifically, he mentioned the competition that can exist between postsecondary institutions and the business and industry sector, and that working with that potential competitor is a better outcome than losing potential students to it.

“Partnering with business and industry is better than losing students to business and industry, because partnering with (them) as a continuum of what community colleges were created for is better than hearing, ‘They can do it quicker and get a student a career path quicker than a community college can,’” he said.

What do you see as the primary role of a community college in the community, and how do you plan to go about accomplishing that goal it in a large geographic area with three campuses?

WNCC has three campuses spread across a vast service area, and McNulty said he is uniquely respectful and understanding of that setup, having dealt with similar circumstances both at Colby Community College and Gogebic.

“This is familiar to me,” McNulty said. “Colby had a large geographic area. Gogebic takes up 43% of the upper peninsula (of Michigan). I’m very much accustomed to this, and growing up professionally in the community college system, I have a very good understanding of what the mission is. Every place is unique, but there are some generalities we can make.”

He emphasized the word “community” in “community college,” insisting that such an institution should be irrevocably linked to the community in which it resides, welcoming its members as if they were students and partnering with them closely for a variety of purposes and enrichments.

“Community colleges have open facilities, we’re very open-door institutions. I think the commitment to the community to have spaces where education can occur are important. To have spaces where events like this happen is important. To open up our doors for various uses that the community has for their goals, just as if they were students,” he said.

Tell us about your experience with non-credit? Workforce development, fun and leisure, personal enrichment. Could those be entry points for future students?

McNulty said community engagement is half the mission of a community college, but spoke at greater length on the topic of workforce development, which was an area of focus during his time at Gogebic. He said that such programs, though noncredit in nature, can often help meet the needs of the community and its industries far quicker than traditional college courses and credits.

“What I like about workforce development in this realm is that you can respond to needs more quickly, especially if you have pre-planning involved with the big players at the table, both internal and external,” he said.

He went on to discuss some of the skilled trades facilities recently developed at Gogebic, as well as the hiring of the college’s first workforce development director, and how having the right people involved can make all the difference in the implementation of such programs.

From your view, how do you approach staff and faculty relationships, and how have you built trust and rapport with those groups in the past?

McNulty explained some of his philosophy on building relationships with individuals and groups, much of which revolves around his own consistency and ability to react to the needs, situation, and personality of each party.

“I think you treat one person or one group differently from the next, oftentimes based on the situation or the personality or needs. Certainly everyone isn’t treated the same, because situations are different,” he explained. “I like to think that I’m very consistent in the way that I approach people from a relational perspective no matter which group you’re coming from or who you are.”

He detailed the work in progress at Gogebic Community College to earn recognition from the Great Colleges to Work For program, which would function as proof of a great employee experience and aid in hiring and retention efforts.

He said that developing positive relationships is an important goal as it creates a positive work environment, and in turn leads to a better experience for students.

“It’s important to me to be in a place that appreciates good will, that appreciates being an environment where people care about each other from a professional perspective. I think good work happens when that occurs. That’s who I am.”

The next WNCC presidential candidate forum, with Greg Dart, will take place on Wednesday, April 5, at 4:30 p.m. in the John N. Harms Center. The final forum featuring Todd Brand will take place on Thursday, April 13. The Western Community College Area Board of Governors is expected to announce its selection for WNCC president at its regular meeting on Wednesday, April 19.