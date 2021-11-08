WNCC men capture overtime 87-81 win over Trappers

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team put five in double figures and had to come back from an 18-point deficit to top Northwest in overtime 87-81. WNCC shot 23 of 31 from the free throw line to get the win.

The men’s contest was a barn-burner with plenty of electricity in the crowd from the fans as well as the players. WNCC led 11-4 early in the first half and led 24-12 after six straight points from Them Koang. WNCC led 31-29 late before Northwest scored the final five points of the half to hold a 36-31 lead at halftime.

Northwest came out of the locker room in the second half hot as they bolted to an 18-point led at 51-33. Northwest led 59-48 with about nine minutes to play. A key play came moments later when Northwest went up 67-57 and led 70-60 after a old-fashioned 3-point play by Bryson Stephens.

Things changed after that as Biko Johnson hit two threes to bring the Cougars up to 70-68. Northwest went back up 72-68 with two minutes to play. WNCC kept battling as Johnson hit two free throws and then Koang had one free throw to bring the Cougars to within one, 72-71 with 1:55 to play.

Moments later Agwa Nywesh hit a three with 1:13 to play to put WNCC up 74-72. It was the Cougars first lead since late in the first half. The play was hard from that point on as both teams battled on the boards. With 39.8 seconds to play, David Ayala Cordova hit two free throws to tie the game at 74. WNCC had two chances to score, but couldn’t get the ball in the net and Northwest got the rebound with 14 seconds to play in regulation. The Trappers called a time out with 5.4 seconds, but Northwest couldn’t get the fine shot to force overtime.

The extra five minutes saw Rodney Sawyer score first with a bucket. Both teams were tied twice early on, the last time at 78-78. Koang then put WNCC up for good with a bucket. Turumbil Zaki followed with an old-fashioned 3-point play for an 83-78 lead. Northwest cut the lead to three, but Sawyer hit two free throws with 47 seconds to play for an 85-81 lead. Carter Brown sealed the game with two free throws with 14 seconds to play for the 87-81 win.

Brown led the way with 20 points with three rebounds and four 3-pointers. Sawyer followed with 18 points and eight boards, while Koang had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Johnson added 13 points while Nywesh had 11.

WNCC will next be in action over the weekend when they head to Liberal, Kansas, for two games on Saturday and Sunday.

Northwest will stay in Scottsbluff and play the Nebraska All-stars at Cougar Palace beginning at 7:30 p.m. Some of the players playing for the Cougar All-stars include former Cougars Trent Harris, Austin Hoffman, Rich Williams, and Marlon Sierra.

Men’s Game

Northwest 36 38 7 – 81

WNCC (2-0) 31 43 13 – 87

NORTHWEST

Zane Langrehr 3, David Ayala Cordova 14, Oluwaseyi Oyeku 4, Juan Camargo Telez 9, Bryson Stephens 29, Alex Pena Avila 6, Alan Dibongue Swenson 16.

WNCC

Carter Brown 20, Rodney Sawyer 18, Biko Johnson 13, Carl Thorpe 5, Agwa Nywesh 11, Turumbil Zaki 3, Them Koang 17

WNCC women top Northwest behind Douglas’ 29 points

The 14th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to outscore the Northwest Trappers 21-6 for a 39-26 lead at halftime on the way to the 82-62 win.

Northwest led 20-18 after one period. The second quarter was the Cougars as the defense stepped it up, holding the Trappers to just six points. In the meantime, WNCC went in front 21-20 on a Ashley Panhem bucket. Northwest went back in front at 26-25. That was when WNCC went on a 14-0 run led by Shanti Henry’s back-to-back buckets including a three for the 39-26 led at halftime.

Northwest sliced the led to 39-31 in the second half before Shayane Poirot hit a three and Douglas had four points for a 48-33 lead. Northwest battled back to cut the lead to 57-50 on a Brenna Rouane bucket. Yara Garcia came back for two free throws and Payton Fields closed out the third with a bucket for a 63-50 lead.

WNCC outscored Northwest 21-12 in the final 10 minutes, leading 69-52 on a Fields offensive rebounds.

WNCC shot 39.2 percent while Northwest shot 42 percent. Northwest had seven threes to five for WNCC.

Douglas led the way in scoring with 27 points with five assists and seven steals. Fields also had double figures with 12 points. Amani Brown and Shanti Henry each had nine points.

WNCC will be back in action this weekend when they travel to the Central Wyoming Invite. Northwest will stay in Scottsbluff and play Tuesday night at Cougar Palace against Northeastern Junior College at 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Game

Northwest 20 6 24 12 – 62

WNCC 18 21 24 19 – 82

NORTHWEST

Annie Mitzel 8, Kiana Quintero 4, Brenna Rouane 11, Kierra Cutright 5, Nayeli Acosta 18, Darla Hernandez, 14, Tatiana Coleman 2.

WNCC

Ale’Jah Douglas 27, Yara Garcia 4, Amani Brown 9, Aminata Zie 4, Shanti Henry 9, Ashley Panhem 4, Payton Fields 12, Shayane Piorot 8, Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Adoo 1, Rashaan Smith 4.