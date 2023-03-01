The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team hosts a first-round game on Saturday against North Platte Community College at the Cougar Palace.

The Cougar men (15-14 overall) earned the No. 2 seed from the South subregion with a 6-6 conference record. North Platte (13-15. 3-9) is the seventh seed.

The game is set for 2 p.m. and the winner advances to the regional tournament in Casper, Wyoming, March 9-11.

Other first-round games include Eastern Wyoming College at Laramie County at 4 p.m., Lamar Community College at Northeastern Junior College at 2 p.m., Western Wyoming Community College at Central Wyoming College at 4 p.m., and Otero College at McCook Community College.

Casper, Northwest College and Trinidad State College all have top seeds.

The women’s Region IX tournament will be held at Cougar Palace as the WNCC Cougar women earned the right to host the tournament and a first-round bye.

The Cougars won the South subregion with a 9-1 record and are 21-8 overall. The tournament will be March 9-11 with the winner advancing to the NJCAA National Tournament March 22-27.

Four other teams will join WNCC with first-round byes, including Otero from the South subregion and Casper and Northwest from the North.

First-round women’s games that will be played March 3 include Lamar Community College at Trinidad State College at 6 p.m.

March 4 games include Central Wyoming at Laramie County Community College at 2 p.m., Eastern Wyoming at Western Wyoming at 2 p.m. and McCook at NJC at 4 p.m.

The first-round game winners will continue to bracket play at Cougar Palace March 9.

The first day of the women’s tournament will have four games at 12:30, 2:30, 5, and 7 p.m. WNCC will play their first game at 7 p.m.

Semifinal games are slated for March 10 at 5 and 7 p.m. with the championship slated for March 11 at 4 p.m.

The women’s tournament bracket and information can be found on the WNCC athletic website at www.wnccathletics.com.