WNCC men's, women's basketball teams both fall to Trinidad on Saturday

TRINIDAD, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams found the going tough in Region IX South subregion contests on Saturday afternoon.

The Cougar men's team had an early lead and then never could stop Trinidad runs as the Trojans registered the 87-68 win.

For the Cougar women, they came up short after a strong second quarter that saw a 3-pointer at the buzzer rim in and then out as the Cougars fell 82-79 to the Trojans.

The last time the Trinidad women beat WNCC was back on December 14, 2013, when Trinidad topped the Cougars 80-69 at Cougar Palace.

The difference in the game was the first quarter. The Cougars only shot 32 percent from the field while Trinidad shot 68 percent. Trinidad scored the first five points and later went on an 8-0 run to lead 28-19 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw WNCC outscore Trinidad 19-14 and warmed up to 57% shooting.

WNCC trailed just 42-38 at the break.

WNCC took its first lead of the contest at 48-46 on a Rashaan Smith bucket. Trinidad came back to take a 56-51 lead.

The fourth quarter saw Trinidad score the first five points but WNCC came back to tie the game at 63-63 on a Fowler 3-pointer and a free throw by Owen.

Trinidad led 76-67 with roughly two minutes left, but WNCC 76-72 with 48 seconds to play.

Trinidad would go up 80-74 with under 30 seconds to play, but Faith Walker hit a basket and then Owen nailed a 3-pointer to bring WNCC to within two, 81-79.

Trinidad hit one of two free throws with 8.7 seconds to play. WNCC had a chance to tie it and force overtime, but Owen’s NBA 3-pointer at the buzzer rimmed in and then out.

WNCC had four players in double figures. Fowler led the way with 16 points with two treys. Isono tallied 13 points while Owen and Duda each had 11 points.

WNCC did outrebound Trinidad 50-44. Mackenzie Joseph led the team with 11 boards while Duda had seven and Garcia had six.

Trinidad 87,

WNCC 68

Trinidad went on runs of 18-3 and 14-2 in the first half to take a 38-23 lead at the break.

WNCC get to within40-30 on a Daniel Bula bucket in the second, but the Trojans went on runs of 10-0 and 16-2 to build an 83-47 lead.

Biko Johnson led WNCC with 15 points, and Dimitrije Nikolic with 13. Bula and Ahmari Samuel added nine and eight points, respectively.

WNCC shot 38% from the field and made just 5-of-27 3-pointers.

Trinidad was 47.7% from the field and 7-of-23 on 3-point shooting

Both WNCC teams will have a couple days off before they head down to Lamar Community College on Tuesday for another region contest. The Cougar men will then be back at home on February 2 when they host North Platte Community College in a 6 p.m. contest.