Western Nebraska Community College sophomore Albino "Binny" Canales was named to the All-USA Academic Team and won the New Century Transfer Pathway Scholarship at the national American Association of Community Colleges annual convention in early April.

The All-USA Academic Team award recognizes high achieving college students who demonstrate academic excellence combined with leadership and service beyond the classroom. The award is presented to just 20 students across the country.

Canales is a music education major at WNCC and graduated in May with an Associate of Arts.

"It means so much to receive an honor as big as the All-USA Academic Team," Canales said. "Growing up, I always dreamed of getting 'that' award. 'That' referring to the big one on the table that hardly any people get. On top of that, it is nice to finally feel like the hard work that I have been producing is finally paying off."

The New Century Transfer Pathway Scholarship is awarded to the highest All-USA Academic Team applicant score from each state. The program awards scholarships to 104 students each year in two pathways, the Transfer Pathway, and the Workforce Pathway.

Canales is an active member of WNCC's PTK Chapter, Lambda Pi. Joining PTK gave him opportunities to grow as a leader and learn valuable skills for his future in education.

"Since joining PTK, I have found so many opportunities to better myself as a leader and to strive for a better version of myself," he said. "Not only did PTK give me the tools and teach me how to prepare myself for scholarship applications, PTK gave me the skill of networking and organization as a college student."

Canales is involved not only in PTK, but also in several of the performing arts ensembles, including Collegiate Chorale, Varsity Vocalise, Western Nebraska Winds and Cougar Rock. He has also written and conducted original pieces for this spring's vocal music Gala, and was the music director of the spring play, "Bridge to Terabithia."

"WNCC helped me find my footing and gave me opportunities as a musician that I don’t think I would have gotten at any other school like having two original compositions performed by a professional choir group and conducting at concerts that you see usually for juniors and seniors in higher education," Canales said.

Following his graduation earlier this month, Canales plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska - Lincoln to pursue a bachelor's degree in music education, while continuing to write his own music and aspiring to be a conductor at the world's most prestigious venues.