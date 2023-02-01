WNCC to present 'The Edgar Allen Poe Afterlife Radio Show'

Tickets are available now for the WNCC Theatre Arts production of "The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show."

In the show, Edgar Allan Poe and his slightly talkative cat take the audience on a thrilling journey through four of his most popular tales. In the vein of old-school radio shows, a ghostly cast of spirits portray the action, while live foley artists bring every thud, creak, and scratch of the stories to life.

The production will run for three days, with shows on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:00 p.m.

All shows will be held in the Judy Chaloupka Theater located in the WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets and passes are available online at wncc.edu/community/performing-arts or by phone at 308.635.6193. The Kelley Bean Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.