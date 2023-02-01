 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WNCC to present 'The Edgar Allen Poe Afterlife Radio Show'

  • 0

Tickets are available now for the WNCC Theatre Arts production of "The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show."

In the show, Edgar Allan Poe and his slightly talkative cat take the audience on a thrilling journey through four of his most popular tales. In the vein of old-school radio shows, a ghostly cast of spirits portray the action, while live foley artists bring every thud, creak, and scratch of the stories to life.

The production will run for three days, with shows on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:00 p.m.

All shows will be held in the Judy Chaloupka Theater located in the WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets and passes are available online at wncc.edu/community/performing-arts or by phone at 308.635.6193. The Kelley Bean Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News