The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team is getting hot at the right time of the season.

The Cougars defeated Northeastern Junior College 78-60 on Saturday for captured their eighth straight win Saturday afternoon on sophomore recognition day at Cougar Palace.

WNCC fell to NJC 85-73 in the men's game.

WNCC led from the start and moved to 21-8 on the season and 9-1 in South sub-region play. WNCC will host the Region IX tournament March 9-11.

Sophomore Rashaan Smith, who finished with 15 points, said the team got the job done.

“I think we did really well. We did exactly what we needed to do to come out with a win,” Smith said. “The defense was really solid and there is still a couple of things we need to work on for regionals, but at the end of the day it is always good to get a win.”

The Cougars have 10 days off before regionals and for the sophomores who used up their eligibility this year, today was a special moment. But Smith said their goal for the season is not complete.

“It means a lot to go out with a bang at The Palace in winning our last regular season home game,” Smith said. “(Sophomore day) was really special because it was nice to see everyone’s family come out from different areas in America and the world to watch their kids play and my family was watching on the livestream. It was special to have friends and family here to support everybody. It is a good feeling.”

The six sophomores that were recognized before the start of the game included Smith, Shiho Isono, Yara Garcia, Bre Fowler, Imana Harris, and Mia Jaye Skarkodee-Adoo.

Mackenzie Joseph led the way with 17 points including eight rebounds and burying three 3-pointers. Smith was next with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the free-throw line, and Isono had 10 points with five assists.

The Cougars held NJC to six first-quarter points.

WNCC opened the game on a bucket by Smith and a 3-pointer by Isono.. WNCC led 10-6 and then went on a 12-0 run holding NJC scoreless for the four minutes of the quarter to lead 22-6.

WNCC led 32-23 and extended the cushion to 59-38 at the end of the third quarter.

Men's game

NJC 85, WNCC 73: The Cougar men played one of their best first halves defensively, and then played one of their worst second halves.

Despite the loss, the Cougars will host a first-round playoff game next week. With a win against NJC, the Cougars would have been the second seed entering the Region IX tournament. But WNCC (15-14, 6-6) fell to the third seed.

If North Platte beats NJC on Tuesday, the Cougars would get the second seed.

WNCC shot 37% from the field in the first half, and held NJC to 28 points.

NJC shot 55% from the field in the second half and went 17-of-25 from the free-throw line.

"Not only did we defend in the first half but we rebounded," Cougars coach Billy Engel said. "In the second half, defensively, we had some moments but we gave up a ton of offensive rebounds. That was the story of the second half and after that we turned it over a bunch. We gave them a lot of opportunities."

Biko Johnson led the Cougars with 19 points, followed by Daniel Bula and Carl Thorpe with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Women's game

NJC (60):

Seneya Martinez 15, Dalys McGuinnes 8, Jailyn Potts 6, Genesis Sweetwine 11, Alexandra Westerdijk 6, Kelsey Koza 3, Kenzie Kraich 1, Amya Winfrey 10.

WNCC (78):

Shiho Isono 10, Jayla Owen 8, Yara Garcia 5, Bre Fowler 6, Rashaan Smith 15, Emmie Persson-Bandh 3, Mackenzie Joseph 17, Ola Duda 7, Faith Walker 7.

Men's game

NJC (85):

Shaun Riley 6, Kobe Greene 6, Ryan Payne 8, Daxton Dayley 7, Donta Dawson 17, Elijah Thomas 12, Keynion Clark 18, Malachi Greenwich 11.

WNCC (73):

CJ Johnson 6, Dimitrije Nikolic 5, Biko Johnson 19, Carl Thorpe 15, Stephen Ovia 2, Daniel Bula 17, Maurice Walker 5, Zach O’Callaghan 4.