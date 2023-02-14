STERLING, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team scored 34 points in the fourth quarter in a 78-59 South sub-region win over NJC Tuesday night.

The win moves the WNCC women to 18-8 overall but more importantly puts them at 6-1 in sub-region with three games left, all at home.

NJC dropped to 7-17 on the season and 2-5 in the sub-region. The winner of the south hosts the Region IX tournament March 9-11.

The Cougar men fell to NJC 83-81

Bre Fowler, who finished with eight points and two 3-pointers, said the fourth-quarter play was huge.

“Overall we played three quarters not very good but came out in the fourth quarter looking a lot better,” the sophomore from Berthoud, Colorado, said. “We played as a team and kept our intensity high (in the fourth). We gave up good shots for great shots. Defensively we made sure to not let shooters get hot and we played our game.”

The fourth quarter was all WNCC.

The score was tied 47 when the Cougars went on a 16-0 run that was highlighted by two Joseph 3-pointers, one Fowler, and five points from Shiho Isono to lead 63-47.

NJC never got on track again as WNCC went on a mini 7-1 run and then led by 20 points at 75-55 on a Fowler bucket and a Jayla Owen trey to get the 78-59 win.

WNCC shot 46% for the game and were just 5-of-14 from beyond the arc.

Isono led the Cougars in scoring with 17 points. Isono also had six assists. Joseph also hit double digits with 15 points while Walker had 10.

Men’s game

NJC 83, WNCC 81: The Cougars trailed by 15 points in the second half, but rallied for a 76-75 lead but couldn’t hold on.

The Plainsmen led 57-39 in the second half and 71-56 with eight minutes left in regulation. The Cougars charged back and took their first lead since early in the game at 76-75 on a Maurice Walker 3-pointer.

NJC rallied back and took a 82-78 lead with 41.1 seconds to play.

The Cougars cut the deficit to a point with 19.3 seconds left, and a potential game-winning 3-pointer hit the rim at the buzzer.

Carl Thorpe led the Cougars with 26 points and Maurice Walker added 16 points.