The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team will not have to go far for Region IX tournament play.

By winning the South sub-region title with a 9-1 mark, the Cougars earned the right to host the tournament for the first time since 2019.

WNCC opens play in the final game on Thursday against Western Wyoming Community College. The Cougars enter with a 21-8 record while Western Wyoming is 14-12.

The Mustangs earned the right to move on at the regional tournament with a 73-61 first-round win last Saturday against Eastern Wyoming College.

Thursday’s quarterfinal action begins at 12:30 p.m. when Laramie County battles Otero College. The winner of that game moves to a Friday semi-final match against the winner of Thursday’s 2:30 contest between NJC and Casper College.

The other side of the bracket has Trinidad battling Northwest College at 5 p.m. with the winner moving to Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal match against either WNCC or Western Wyoming.

The regional champion advances to the March 22-27 national tournament in Lubbock, Texas. WNCC has been to the national tournament the past six years, finishing last season in the final four.

Jayla Owen, who leads the team in scoring with a 12.3 per game average, said the Cougars need to stay strong and focused.

“We have to play 40 minutes of great basketball,” the freshman from Canada said. “We have to play together and we have to play loud. We have to put pressure on defense and make them turn it over. We just need to play together, as a team, and play as one.”

The Cougars seek the program’s 15th Region IX title since 1993. The team lost to three of the seven other teams in the tournament, including Thursday’s opponent Western Wyoming.

The Mustangs and Cougars split on the season in close contests. WNCC won back on November 71-67 before falling to the Mustangs 75-72. Both games were at Cougar Palace.

Owen said WNCC needs to play solid defense to advance.

“We did lose to Western Wyoming and we need to close out on their shooters,” she said. “They have one really good shooter that shoots the ball really well. We have to close out on her and make her take difficult shots. We have to rebound the ball. Rebounding the ball will be very important.”

WNCC has five players averaging in double figures with another two averaging around eight points a game.

Owen said that this team can strike from anyplace on the floor and it could be by anyone.

“We have a lot of great players that can make great plays,” Owen said. “Anybody on the team can score the ball from whether they are 3-pointers or layups. So, they (the other teams) will have to play good defense to stop us.”

WNCC has won their last eight games since that 82-79 road loss to Trinidad State. The Cougars closest game in the last eight wins was a 72-62 win over Laramie County Community College. In a rematch with Trinidad State, the Cougars won the second meeting 73-53.

Owen said this team has come a long way since losing three straight three games in the first week of the second semester.

“It (the winning streak) shows the growth that we have had since the beginning of the season,” Owen said. “We have come a long way as a team and individually. It will be super special for sure to win regionals. Everybody is going to go out there and we are counting on the days. The tournament will be great and we are excited. But, it will not be easy. It will requite hard work all three days.”