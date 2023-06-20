Dear Readers: Like you, I'm often curious about what happens to the advice I offer once it leaves my desk, and so I've asked readers to send in "updates" to let all of us know how my advice was received, if it was followed, and how things turned out.

The responses have flowed in, and I'm interested and often gratified to learn what impact this experience has had on readers.

This year I celebrate my 20th year of writing this column. Publishing these updates reminds me that we have been through a lot over these past decades. Some of these updates read like postcards from old friends, and I'm happy to share them. To refresh all of our memories, I'm running the original Q&A, followed by the update.

Dear Amy: I am a divorced 52-year-old woman who is experiencing a disturbing situation. Men I meet for possible relationships have what I describe as argumentative personalities.

They are never agreeable with any topics that come up in conversation. They often present topics that are inflammatory and then say women can't handle the conversations because we are too caught up in our feelings.

Just what has happened to the art of decent conversation?

After talking to these men for a short period of time the focus turns away from seeking companionship to sparring partners. I don't understand it and it is very frustrating. Amy, just what is this phenomenon? — Missing the Art of Conversation

Dear Missing: At the risk of being accused of misandry, let's state for the record that men undoubtedly also have a laundry list of gender-based frustrations with the women they are meeting. If you are having the same sort of experience over and over again, you should take a careful look at whatever (presumably online) venue you are using to meet these men, and see if there are red flags in their profiles that might indicate that they are more interested in sparring than sparking.

My take is this: Engaging in a peaceful and informative conversation has always been something of a rarity (yes, it's an art!). Being with someone who listens with interest, who seems to "see" you, and who can challenge you without raising your hackles — these are qualities you enjoy in your deep and intimate friendships. This is what you're looking for, and so your best bet might be to move off-line and to join groups and organizations where you can meet and get to know people gradually, IRL (in real life).

(Published in December 2022)

Update from "Missing": Dear Amy, I accepted your advice of moving offline — where I was meeting most of these men — and put myself where I could encounter people IRL (in real life). I found that when I made eye contact and smiled at people in groups and social situations it did start the process of conversation, especially with men.

When the conversation has turned to an inflammatory topic, I've said, "That doesn't really interest me at all; perhaps you can find someone else to talk to about that."

Also, I still follow a bit of advice you published years ago.

You wrote: "People who are decent and kind get to share my world. Everyone else can take a seat." I found this on an index card I had in an old journal.

It is now posted where I can always see it. — Not Missing the Art of Conversation Anymore

Dear Not Missing: I've heard of columns being taped to refrigerators, but I'm honored to have made it onto your index card!

